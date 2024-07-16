Monterrey will visit Necaxa on matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX this Wednesday, July 17. Rayados is coming off a 0-4 defeat by Cruz Azul, so they will seek to get out of the hole with a victory against the Rayos.
Below we present the five Rayados de Monterrey players to watch for the match against Necaxa:
The Rayados full-back had a very good game in the first match against Pachuca, but had a disastrous performance in the second match against Cruz Azul. The Monterrey fans have been giving him a hard time in recent days. Will he grow in the face of adversity or sink further?
The young Monterrey central defender is another of the elements that failed after the thrashing against Cruz Azul. The ‘Toro’ looks more in tune when he plays alongside Héctor Moreno, but he loses his way when he shares the central defense with Stefan Medina or Sebastián Vegas.
The veteran Argentine has not been on the pitch at the start of the season. Maxi Meza is another of the elements that are under the rigorous scrutiny of Rayados fans. Either he connects or he loses his place in the starting eleven.
The Argentine forward has played 147 minutes in Rayados’ first two games of the season. Berterame needs to connect with the goal, taking into account that Brandon Vázquez has a drop in level and that Rodrigo Aguirre left the squad.
The young Monterrey signing made his debut this weekend in Liga MX. The midfielder showed some flashes of brilliance despite the game being uphill. In the few minutes he had, Rojas left good impressions. We’ll see if he can confirm them against Necaxa.
