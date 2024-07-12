Next Saturday, July 13th, at 9:10 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will receive, on the BBVA stadium field, the visit of the Cruz Azul Sky Machinefor the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Both teams started off winning 1-0 on matchday one. Monterrey faced, on the first date of the Apertura 2024, ‘Ponchito’ González, who until a few weeks ago was training with the striped team. Now he will be able to face Luis Romo, who, upon his arrival at La Noria, regretted not having left a mark in his time with the Monterrey Football Club.
Having a good goalkeeper is essential in today’s football. Esteban Andrada, criticized even by some of his own fans, has been able to respond in important moments. Without a doubt, his performance will determine, to a large extent, how far La Pandilla goes in this Apertura 2024. He did quite well on matchday one, against the Tuzos del Pachuca. It is expected that he will maintain his level now that they face the cement workers.
He was a strong candidate for the Chivas team, but the signing did not happen and now Jordi Cortizo is stronger than ever at Club de Fútbol Monterrey. His game will be vital for Rayados to overcome their rivals during the next campaign. He had a few minutes in the first match against Pachuca. In the second match, against Cruz Azul, he is expected to start on the bench again.
And although Jesús Corona has not had the performance expected by the Albiazul fans since his return was announced, the quality is in his boots, and he has been seen working hard in the preseason, so he could become a key player in the coming semester. In the first match, against Pachuca, he had a very clear chance to score that could have meant 2-0 for the Pandilla, but he missed it. It is expected that he can raise his level in the second match, against the Cementeros.
The responsibility of scoring goals at Club de Fútbol Monterrey rests on his boots. Germán Berterame is the goal man that Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz is considering for the 2024 Apertura tournament. He started the game on matchday one, against the Tuzos. It is expected that, against Cruz Azul, he will once again be the one to start the game in the Albiazul forward line.
He was the sensation of last summer, and although his first semester was cut short due to an unfortunate injury, he did very well in the Clausura 2024, and will undoubtedly be the element to follow for Monterrey in the Apertura 2024. A sun of his gave Rayados their first three points on matchday one, against the Tuzos del Pachuca. Will he repeat his brilliant performance against Cruz Azul?
