FC Barcelona will face a Villarreal that is not at its best, which, for Xavi and his team, who have just lost 4 to 2 in the Copa del Rey, may be a favor, since they are not at their best either. moment of the season. The defeat in the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey has been quite devastating for Xavi Hernández who has said that if they do not win any title he will possibly leave the cub. That means winning either the league or the Champions League, and the game against Villarreal is a good step to take in one of the two fields. Here are the 5 keys for Xavi in this match:
The FC Barcelona central defender is not having his best season and in games like the one against Real Madrid, where Vinícius was particularly targeted, he ended up being sent off and with the Real Madrid player scoring three goals in twenty minutes. Therefore, games like this should restore his morale and put him in the place he deserves.
The canary is returning to the field and Barcelona greatly needs to have new and better ideas up front that give something different to the game. The culés are not knowing how to generate enough or at least what is necessary to win more games and they are already out of the cup and with the league several points behind first. Therefore, Pedri must take a step forward and position the club in a more comfortable place.
Possibly the best player on the squad, he is at a high level, but he is not knowing how to fully translate on the field of play and that is diminishing his team. Frenkie must show why he is one of the best in the world in his position and play another of those games that make everyone shake their heads.
The very young culé winger is beginning to have a say in everything that concerns the club, therefore, this match against someone who has been a great Spanish football player, even though he is now in a downturn, could help him position himself even a little more up on the scale of importance among the forwards.
And last but not least, the Polish Lewan, who has just scored in the cup, and although it was not enough, he is already setting a scoring pace which is what he needed. With not as many goals as expected this season and a lot of criticism, Robert should continue playing as before and contribute more goals for his team.
