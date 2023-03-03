Barça faces a beautiful and classic duel this Sunday against Valencia at the Camp Nou. Xavi has an important ballot ahead of him, as neither he himself, nor Ousamne Dembélé, nor Gavi, nor Robert Lewandowski, nor Pedri will be able to be present in the key match against the che.
It is important to clarify that Raphinha will be able to play against Valencia. It was even thought that against Almería he had seen the fifth yellow card, but one against Espanyol that was not directed at him had been counted.
Based on these casualties, these will be the five key players that Xavi will have to exploit to beat Valencia:
Frenkie de Jong
He is right now one of the most influential midfielders on the planet. In the offensive section he was the best against Real Madrid, and it is that when the Dutchman is inspired there is no one like him. If the team is thrown on his back, it is very likely that Barcelona will achieve the three points at the Camp Nou.
Ronald Araujo
Once again he dried up Vinícius Júnior. The charrúa can with each and every one of the players that they throw at him. His physical condition is extraordinary, and his ability to stay focused on the game for ninety minutes is unique.
Franck Kessie
Since Pedri’s injury he is becoming a vital player for Xavi Hernández. The Ivorian is bringing that dose of creativity and physicality that made him the player he is today at Milan. He comes from several very good games.
ferran torres
Ousmane Dembélé’s injury and his good game against Cádiz seem to have put an end to his ghosts. Today he is a starter at FC Barcelona and that should be more than enough to force him to throw the team on his back against his former team, Valencia.
Marc-André Ter Stegen
One of the keys to Barça’s great season is the high ability of its goalkeeper to accumulate clean sheets. That Ter Stegen will save the occasional clear opportunity for Valencia is something we all know.
