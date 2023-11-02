Barcelona will have to travel after losing El Clásico to the Reale Arena to play against one of the teams that is playing the best football in LaLiga. Below we show you the five key players of the Barcelona club if they want to get the three points:
In goal, the presence of Marc-André ter Stegen is a fundamental pillar. With his ability to make crucial interventions, organize the defense and his ability with his feet, he will be a crucial element in keeping a clean sheet and providing confidence to the team.
For more news about FC Barcelona
Araújo will have to bring out his entire defensive arsenal to help his team. His forcefulness in individual duels and his ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements make him an essential center back. Araújo will be key to keeping Real Madrid’s attackers at bay and ensuring the team’s defensive solidity.
Gavi, the young promise of football, has shown an exceptional level at Barcelona. Her agility and ability to overcome rivals one-on-one will be essential to unbalance Real Madrid’s defense and open spaces for her teammates.
João Félix, with his speed and technical skills, is a real danger in attack. His ability to break free and create scoring opportunities will be key to challenging the Real Madrid defense and opening space for his teammates. He ended up injured in the Champions League match against Shakhtar but his presence in the Classic is not in danger.
The Pole is back and Xavi needs him more than ever. The culé striker is synonymous with goals and if they want to beat Real Sociedad at the Reale Stadium they will need the best version of ‘Lewy’. He is a forward who scores and generates so that his teammates can take advantage of his spaces.
#key #players #Barcelona #face #Real #Sociedad #LaLiga