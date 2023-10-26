FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Real Madrid to play what is always the match of the year in what is now called LaLiga EA Sports. This match will be crucial for the future of the season since Real Madrid can increase its lead position or, failing that, the culés can close the gap with the White House team.
Below we show you the five players who could be key for FC Barcelona in this match:
In goal, the presence of Marc-André ter Stegen is a fundamental pillar. With his ability to make crucial interventions, organize the defense and his ability with his feet, he will be a crucial element in keeping a clean sheet and providing confidence to the team.
More news about FC Barcelona
With the young Uruguayan defender’s return from injury and Koundé’s injury, Araújo will have to bring out his entire defensive arsenal to help his team. His forcefulness in individual duels and his ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements make him an essential center back. Araújo will be key to keeping Real Madrid’s attackers at bay and ensuring the team’s defensive solidity.
Gavi, the young promise of football, has shown an exceptional level at Barcelona. Her agility and ability to overcome rivals one-on-one will be essential to unbalance Real Madrid’s defense and open spaces for her teammates.
João Félix, with his speed and technical skills, is a real danger in attack. His ability to break free and create scoring opportunities will be key to challenging the Real Madrid defense and opening space for his teammates. He ended up injured in the Champions League match against Shakhtar but his presence in the Classic is not in danger.
Lamine Yamal, a winger with a promising future, stands out for his youth, speed and outstanding technical skills. He is an electric player with a prodigious dribble that leaves opposing defenders perplexed. His ability to run down the flanks and create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable asset to his team.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#key #players #Barcelona #face #Real #Madrid