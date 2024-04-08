The Barcelona team faces Paris Saint-Germain in a duel that promises to be exciting. The culés come to the game with sky-high morale after having improved their performance, but they know that PSG is a very tough opponent.
To overcome the tie, FC Barcelona will need its best players to be at their best level. Robert Lewandowski, Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal, Gundogan and Ter Stegen are some of the players who will have to take a step forward if the team wants to get into the semi-finals.
The Polish striker is Barcelona's top scorer this season with more than twenty goals. His form is spectacular and he will be one of the Barça team's main weapons in the final.
The Spanish center back faces his umpteenth trial by fire against one of the best attacks in the world. His defensive solidity and his ability to get the ball played will be key for Barcelona to keep a clean sheet.
The German midfielder is Barcelona's best player in 2024. His tactical intelligence, his control of the ball and his arrival in the rival area make him an indispensable player for the team.
The young Spanish winger is being one of Barcelona's great revelations this season. His speed, his overpowering and his ability to generate scoring chances make him a very dangerous player for rival defenses. He already had a duel against Beraldo recently and proved to be superior.
The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His saving saves have been key for Barcelona to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
