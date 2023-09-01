The FC Barcelona follows in the fight by LaLiga. Despite the draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Xavi Hernández’s men are still on top, and proof of this is the latest victory at La Cerámica against Villarreal with a comeback included. Below we show you the 5 players who can be key in this clash:
The German goalkeeper was the best of the goals in the last LaLiga campaign, a large part of the success of the Blaugrana team can be explained by the performance of Ter Stegen under the sticks. Marc-André will be key to try to keep FC Barcelona’s goal to zero in this match.
More news about FC Barcelona
With the loss of Araújo, Jules Koundé will have to take more stripes in defense. Since he arrived, he has been a key player at FC Barcelona, but this time he will have to do it as a centre-back, the position where he wanted a real player. Christensen will accompany you.
The arrival of Ilkay Gundogan has been a first level reinforcement for FC Barcelona. The German midfielder will be key in this league match against Osasuna where the movement of the ball has to be as fluid as possible.
At only 16 years old, he has shown that he has more than enough level to play for this FC Barcelona. His great technical mastery is enough to take advantage of his rivals despite the fact that he is not at the same physical level. He is a special player, one of those you don’t see every day. He can decide a match at any time.
Lewandowski has spent a decade proving that he is one of the greatest killers in this sport. The Polish player since his arrival in Barcelona last season has proven to be the offensive reference for the culé team. The current top scorer of FC Barcelona will be key to try to tip the balance in favor of his team.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#key #players #Barcelona #face #Osasuna #LaLiga
Leave a Reply