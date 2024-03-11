This Tuesday FC Barcelona will have to face Napoli again to play the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Xavi Hernández's men are in a trial by fire to be able to get rid of the ghosts that have been haunting the club in recent years and advance to the final rounds of this European competition
Below we leave you with the players who can be key so that FC Barcelona can certify after a long period of time to the quarterfinals of the highest European competition:
With the center of the field so depleted, the defense will be even more important, and Araujo, as its leader, will have to have a greater participation when it comes to getting the ball from behind, and when it comes to raising the defense so that the team do not sink and be able to apply effective pressure. The Uruguayan is a very relevant part of the team and he must begin to take the role of captain in some games like this to take the next step in the team.
The German midfielder is going to be one of the few starters who have remained since the beginning of the season, and the other three are injured and most of them with some seriousness. Therefore, the entire weight of ball distribution and the ability to manage the team as he wishes will fall on him. Although with his great quality, it should not cost him much, since he is a magnificent player
The Danish player seems to be going to play a little further forward than his usual position in a 4-3-3 as a defensive midfielder, a position that he can occupy without problems, and for which Barcelona has not been able to find a player who adapts to the needs that the club needs. The injuries are being very hard for the club, and Christensen playing a good role is essential for the type of game the team wants to play.
Without Pedri and De Jong, the Portuguese will have to be in his best version of distributing the game, being able to face up, play 1v1 and be able to look for the gaps in the defense in favor of Barcelona. Everything that is not that, with a much more immobile Lewandowski, and a midfield that is not the usual one, can be a stone in the way for the culés
The young winger has been indisputable in the last few games for Xavi Hernández. Furthermore, given the numerous casualties that the team currently has, he must show himself as one of the most important pillars of the team in the attacking zone. His ability to overwhelm and the great technique he has in his left boot will be key in this match in which Napoli's team can leave quite a few gaps behind.
