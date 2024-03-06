FC Barcelona returns to the league, and they do so against a Mallorca team that will not make things easy for them. It is known by all the teams that the Catalan club is not going through its best moment, and many teams are taking advantage of that to get points that they did not have at the beginning of the season. In addition, injuries to very important players have undermined the team at the most critical moment of the season.
Here we leave you a list of the 5 FC Barcelona players who should take a step forward and lead their team to victory:
With the center of the field so depleted, the defense will be even more important, and Araujo, as its leader, will have to have a greater participation when it comes to getting the ball from behind, and when it comes to raising the defense so that the team do not sink and be able to apply effective pressure. The Uruguayan is a very relevant part of the team and he must begin to take the role of captain in some games like this to take the next step in the team.
The Danish player seems to be going to play a little further forward than his usual position in a 4-3-3 as a defensive midfielder, a position that he can occupy without problems, and for which Barcelona has not been able to find a player who adapts to the needs that the club needs. The injuries are being very hard for the club, and Christensen playing a good role is essential for the type of game the team wants to play.
The German midfielder is going to be one of the few starters who have remained since the beginning of the season, and the other three are injured and most of them with some seriousness. Therefore, the entire weight of ball distribution and the ability to manage the team as he wishes will fall on him. Although with his great quality, it should not cost him much, since he is a magnificent player.
The young winger has been indisputable in the last few games for Xavi Hernández. Furthermore, given the numerous casualties that the team currently has, he must show himself as one of the most important pillars of the team in the attacking zone. His ability to overwhelm and the great technique he has in his left boot will be key in this match in which Mallorca's team can leave quite a few gaps behind.
Without Pedri and De Jong, the Portuguese will have to be in his best version of distributing the game, being able to face up, play 1v1 and be able to look for the gaps in the defense in favor of Barcelona. Anything other than that, with a much more immobile Lewandowski, and a midfield that is not the usual one, can result in an unfavorable score for the culés.
