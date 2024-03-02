To begin the month of March, FC Barcelona will face nothing more and nothing less than Athletic Club. The club that already scored four goals in the Copa del Rey tie will once again host the Blaugranas at home, with both teams being very close in the standings, so a Basque victory could bring them closer to the Blaugranas in the LaLiga table. in that fight for Champions League positions.
Below we leave you with the 5 key players for the match from FC Barcelona:
The Danish player seems to be going to play a little further forward than his usual position in a 4-3-3 as a defensive midfielder, a position that he can occupy without problems, and for which Barcelona has not been able to find a player who adapts to the needs that the club needs. Since Busquets left, life has not been so simple at Camp Barça, and Christensen playing a good role is essential for the type of game the team wants to play.
The young winger has been indisputable in the last few games for Xavi Hernández. Furthermore, given the numerous casualties that the team currently has, he must show himself as one of the most important pillars of the team in the attacking zone. His ability to overwhelm and the great technique he has in his left boot will be key in this match in which Atletic's team can leave quite a few gaps behind.
The Dutch midfielder is not having his best season. The player should be the axis in the center of the field, given his vision of the game and his ability to break enemy lines, however, he is not finding consistency in the game, and the team notices it. Despite this, he has indisputable technical quality, so his contribution could be key for this match.
The Spanish midfielder must take the lead of the team in the center of the field. He is the different player in that position, and all plays should go through him, since he improves with every ball he touches. After his return from the injury, he is alternating good games with others that are not so good, but even so, his differential class can be key in a game against an opponent that always makes things complicated
The Polish striker is another of those who are not going through his best period in the team, and in this case a goalscorer, and even so he is always a nuisance for all enemy defenses. The player is not in his best shape, and it shows on the green, although he comes to this match after scoring in the previous LaLiga match, and has already scored 18 goals this season in all competitions. Even so, the team needs more from him, so we will see if he is capable of increasing the level in this decisive stretch of the season.
