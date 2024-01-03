2024 begins for Xavi's team in the Canary Islands, facing a team that, although it is above where anyone would have placed them at the beginning of the year, it is only due to their own merit, which is why they are ninth in LaLiga. FC Barcelona is having a season that is questioned both by the board and on the benches, as the performance of the players and the games are mixing between good and bad feelings, which for a team as big as the culé is, is something inadmissible. Fighting for the lead again involves beating revelation teams like Las Palmas and more at home and these are the 5 players who can be key to it.
The loss of Marc-André ter Stegen raised alarm bells at FC Barcelona, but the Alicante goalkeeper is more than measuring up and even giving a message to the other LaLiga goalkeepers that he has the level to be a starter in a great team .
Maturity and security between the sticks at 24 years of age and a style that fits closely with the club's philosophy mean that, together with a great defense, there is no doubt that last year's defensive figures can be repeated in this second round.
If with Iñaki the goal was safe, the defense is no less with the presence of Ronald Araújo. Central guarantee that leads a defense like that of FC Barcelona that is forced to defend forward due to its style of play and more than fulfills its function.
The Uruguayan footballer has become a fundamental part of the club's spinal cord, focusing a large part of the reconstruction of the culé defense on him. Araújo, an imposing center back, with leadership and voice on the field, is without a doubt one of the 5 big reasons why FC Barcelona can win this match.
The Dutchman has been the key that keeps FC Barcelona where they are for several seasons. His vision, effort, playing ability and presence throughout the field make him one of the best in his position and even in the sport itself.
Not always playing in his ideal position, but always performing at least at the expected level, Frenkie is becoming the bullet that never fails for the Barcelona team and games like this, which can be easier, are thanks to the fact that players like him, They make them simpler.
The Portuguese has a crucial role in this match. His season is full of whites and blacks who debate him between the bench and the starting position and after several years where he was not really happy in a team, now that he has achieved it at FC Barcelona on a personal level, he has to show that he has the quality enough since the beginning of the year.
Ahead, the difficult task of beating one of the best goalkeepers of the season, but he has already shown on more than one occasion that he is not just another player on the field and that when he wants he can do wonders with the ball. If João is focused, this could be his year and it all starts in Las Palmas.
In one of the most complicated seasons for the Pole, starting 2024 against a team that should be more affordable for FC Barcelona and after the new incorporation of the Catalan club, they leave Lewandowski in a position of life or death regarding his ownership.
The forward usually performs on big occasions and if this may not be a final for his team, it is for his current situation and he has already been seen training even during the holidays to be ready for the game and to be able to show that He is still the best in his position.
