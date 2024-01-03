Maturity and security between the sticks at 24 years of age and a style that fits closely with the club's philosophy mean that, together with a great defense, there is no doubt that last year's defensive figures can be repeated in this second round.

The Uruguayan footballer has become a fundamental part of the club's spinal cord, focusing a large part of the reconstruction of the culé defense on him. Araújo, an imposing center back, with leadership and voice on the field, is without a doubt one of the 5 big reasons why FC Barcelona can win this match.

Not always playing in his ideal position, but always performing at least at the expected level, Frenkie is becoming the bullet that never fails for the Barcelona team and games like this, which can be easier, are thanks to the fact that players like him, They make them simpler.

Ahead, the difficult task of beating one of the best goalkeepers of the season, but he has already shown on more than one occasion that he is not just another player on the field and that when he wants he can do wonders with the ball. If João is focused, this could be his year and it all starts in Las Palmas.

The forward usually performs on big occasions and if this may not be a final for his team, it is for his current situation and he has already been seen training even during the holidays to be ready for the game and to be able to show that He is still the best in his position.