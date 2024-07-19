Cruz Azul Football Club will host Deportivo Toluca FC in the corresponding Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament this Friday, July 20 at 9:05 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium to close the double matchday and put the competition on hold for a month while the tournament is being held. Leagues Cup 2024 from next week.
In this way, in the following list we mention five key players of the Máquina Celeste in this commitment that will be one of the most complicated so far for the team, but where they will seek to maintain the perfect pace and arrive undefeated to the binational tournament.
After three games of the Apertura 2024, the Colombian goalkeeper has remained unbeaten, so once again against the Diablos Rojos it will be a tough test to keep his goal at zero.
The multi-functional left winger continues to be coveted by different clubs and it is no wonder, as he is a tremendous player who can play all over the left side of the field from bottom to top, so his performance is crucial in every game for the Máquina Celeste.
The lack of players in central defense has forced Anselmi having to use midfielders in that area like Erik Lira and now, to Luis Romoalthough these players can adapt easily, they are used to playing more in the midfield, therefore, it will be important to prioritize their defensive qualities.
The captain and multi-functional Uruguayan midfielder is an all-rounder and his participation with the team is always indispensable. In addition, he has scored a goal for two games in a row, so his offensive contribution is also shining this semester.
The Greek striker made his debut with a double in Matchday 3 and everything indicates that he will be the forward that they were waiting for in La Noria, so it is already expected that he will be a tremendous forward and therefore, his goal-scoring instinct will be key in each match.
