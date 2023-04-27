Cruz Azul reaches matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 with no chance of getting a direct ticket to the league. However, the team led by Ricardo Ferretti still has the opportunity to enter the playoffs and receive the game at the Azteca Stadium. For this, it is important that the Máquina Celeste get a good result against Santos Laguna on Saturday, April 29.
The cement growers come from three games without knowing a victory (a draw against León and losses against América and Chivas de Guadalajara). The La Noria team has not had much luck against the Guerreros: in their last five matches, they have only been able to achieve one win, for two losses and two draws.
These are the five Cruz Azul players who must be followed on the last date of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023.
‘Chuy’ Corona is a stronghold of Cruz Azul. Although it is true that against Chivas de Guadalajara he made a serious mistake that resulted in defeat, it is also true that at 42 he is still a very solid and reliable goalkeeper. Before Santos he will seek to remove his thorn.
Escobar is one of the most consistent players in the Celestial Machine. The Paraguayan defender is fierce when he defends, but he also attacks with great intensity. He adds an assist in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.
‘Charly’ Rodríguez is recovering his best version after suffering a serious injury. The Máquina Celeste midfielder has scored two goals and three assists this season.
The youth of the Machine has been one of the surprises of this season. Huescas has added three assists this season and has brought a lot of imbalance and speed to the sky-blue team.
The winger of the Mexican National Team has had a great individual performance in the Clausura 2023. Given the lack of quality forwards, ‘El Brujo’ has become the goal man: he has scored five goals this season.
