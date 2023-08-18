The Cruz Azul team is experiencing a difficult moment. After having lost their first three games in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, and with the dismissal of coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti when they were eliminated in the Leagues Cup, now the helmsman Joaquín Moreno will seek to get the Machine out of the abyss into which they fell
Here we present the 5 footballers to follow for the matchday 4 commitment against Santos Laguna.
It is expected that for this match the goalkeeper sebastian jury go headline Despite the fact that he has had some errors that have marked him, in the Leagues Cup he did a good job and is crying out for a third chance in the starting lineup.
Another of the footballers who will be key to this commitment is the Mexican defender carlos salcedo.
If the ‘Titan’ comes out inspired on the pitch, he will win all the balls, as well as one-on-ones against the rivals.
Although it is true that in this incipient tournament he has not managed to stand out compared to a season ago, no one doubts the ability of Ignacio Riverowho has become one of the main leaders of the La Noria group.
After the news that put out Rodrigo Huescas Due to an injury, the good news in the Machine has not been long in coming, and in recent days it was reported that he may be available for the game against Santos Laguna, becoming one of the men to watch.
The player Uriel Antuna He will be making his debut in this 2023 Opening Tournament, since he has not been able to play because he was concentrated with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup.
Undoubtedly, the ‘Wizard’ can take Cruz Azul by the hand to get them out of the pothole they are in.
