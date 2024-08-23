Cruz Azul Football Club will return to activity within the 2024 Apertura Tournament facing Club Querétaro in the corresponding Matchday 5 this Friday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. from La Corregidora.
In this way, in the following list we name five sky-blue players that we believe will be key pieces for this week’s sky-blue commitment.
The Colombian goalkeeper is a key piece in every game, his importance between the posts has been transcendental since his arrival and he contributes a lot to the team having full confidence and security in the lower zone.
The Colombian centre-back has regained his role in the team following Salcedo’s departure. The player has taken over the defensive zone and is a key part of the team in maintaining order and security down below.
The multi-functional Uruguayan is always a guarantee wherever he plays and contributes a lot to the team, so he will not be an exception here.
Uriel Antuna He was distracted for several weeks due to the issue of his possible departure to Greece, however, it seems that once again, he will continue in the Máquina Celeste, so he has been focusing again and has begun to return to the starting lineup, so it will be a good sign that he will be a fundamental player.
The Greek striker has had a bad run of form recently, but against a weak opponent like the Gallos Blancos, the opportunity to get back on the scoreboard is important and he will surely take advantage of the moment.
