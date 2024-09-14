The Liga MX is back and returns with a high caliber match in Guanajuatobecause the Lion will receive Blue Cross with the firm intention of avoiding a defeat that, at this moment, seems very likely.
The Machine went to the FIFA Date with a resounding victory over America 4-1 as the leader of the competition, so they hope to confirm this good level, now at the home of the Green Belliesso for this, Martin Anselmi will have to field the bulk of his starting eleven.
Here are five key players to watch in Blue Crosswho will be essential to achieve victory in the Day 7 of the Opening 2024 and consolidate the cement team as the best team of the semester.
Although it is considered to be Kevin Mier As one of the best goalkeepers in the league, little is said about how fundamental he is for Blue Cross is one of the most dominant teams in the last year. It may not have much activity, but it is signed that it will get at least one goal per game.
He is the absolute owner of the right lane without being outstanding, but when he is in good rhythm, the figure of Jorge Sanchez It becomes essential to open spaces and provide a crucial alternative in the scheme of AnselmiIf it goes well against León, it will be fundamental.
Despite not being the player with the most spotlights, it is a reality that Rodolfo Rotondi He is one of the most outstanding players in Blue Cross in the last three games and his position on the field is key to the good performance of the team. The day he is not in rhythm, the team will suffer greatly.
Without a doubt, Luis Romo It is a cornerstone for the approach of Martin Anselmi and it is very important to know in what physical form you return from the Mexican National Team. Although there are replacements in that containment, there is not one that does Romo’s job as he has done at the start of this tournament.
This time, Giorgos Giakoumakis will carry the label of being the player to watch in Blue Cross for the match against Lionsince he has already gotten over the malaise against América and now it is time to consolidate his role as a starter with a new goal or assist. This should be the consolidation of one of the best signings of the tournament.
