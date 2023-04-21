What a game awaits us next Saturday, when Chivas and Cruz Azul face off on the penultimate date of Clausura 2023.
The cement growers have taken on a new face since the arrival of coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who now has them in eighth place with 21 points
The cement growers come to this game hurt, because in their most recent match they fell 3-1 against their staunch rival, the Águilas del América, in yet another edition of the Clásico Joven. Now they are not looking for who did them, but who pays for them.
Here are the 5 players to follow from the celestial team.
The goalkeeper Jesus Crown He is an expert in this type of commitment. Thanks to his experience, he will seek to make a difference under the three sticks, using himself thoroughly to avoid rival goals.
The defender Juan Escobar He is one of Cruz Azul’s men to follow for this match. The Paraguayan is one of the trusted men of ‘Tuca’ and will seek to stop the attacks of the opposing forwards.
the juvenile Rodrigo Huescas It is one of the raw jewels that Cruz Azul has. Due to his good performances, he has earned the starting position and it seems difficult for him to release it.
Another litmus test is coming for the Mexican player.
Football player Carlos Rotondi He is one of those elements with little technique, but with a huge heart and claw on the field.
This has helped him to win the love of the fans, since he never gives up a ball and always seeks to shoot from medium distance.
The ‘sprinter’ Uriel Antuna He will arrive motivated for this match after his outstanding performance with the Mexican team.
The 25-year-old attacker scored his goal in the friendly game for Tricolor, so now he arrives fit and full to face Chivas.
#key #players #Cruz #Azul #Chivas #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply