Blue Cross and Chivas They will face this Saturday, September 21, 2024 in the star match of day 9, as it is one of the most emblematic matches of the Liga MXwith two historic institutions that arrive at a very important moment in this duel.
On the one hand, the Guadalajara comes to this commitment after recovering sensations and winning 2-0 against León at the Akron Stadium; while Blue Cross They are coming off a very painful defeat against San Luis, in a duel that served to break their unbeaten record.
The Machine Not only did he lose the match, but he was also sent off. Gonzalo Pioviso one of the greatest fears of Martin Anselmi: being left without one of their starting defenders, as there are no guaranteed replacements this semester.
With Piovi’s absence, the ownership of Erik Lira As a third advanced centre-back he will be much more important, as he will have to bear the burden of dealing with an inexperienced defence, in which, in addition, it is not ruled out that he could remain as a permanent defender.
Similar to what happens with Lira, but with the stripes and the route of Luis Romo. The presence of the Mexican midfielder is essential to maintain control against some Chivas who like to have the ball, and his incorporation as a centre-back in a depleted defence will be key to keeping the match even.
He has not been at his best and now is when he needs it the most. Blue Cross to Jorge Sanchez. After his brutal blow to the face, his starting position is not guaranteed, but he is unlikely to miss this match.
He will need to have a constant and highly precise back and forth movement so that the sky blues can get closer to victory.
Rodolfo Rotondi He has been a key player in several games now Blue CrossHe has already won two games with his goals and having him in good form makes La Machine is closer to victory. Lower your hand, it is already indispensable for Anselmi.
Giorgos Giakoumakis will return to the starting lineup and is labeled as the key player because Blue Cross He needs to take advantage of the first dangerous action that comes his way. Guadalajara boasts a solid defense and it is here where the Greek must play his most accurate role.
More news about Liga MX
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#key #players #Cruz #Azul #Chivas #Apertura
Leave a Reply