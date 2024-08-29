Cruz Azul will face América in a match corresponding to matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. La Máquina Celeste arrives at the Clásico Joven as the leader of the competition and will seek to avenge the defeat in the Clausura final.
The cement workers are coming off a victory over Querétaro, but their game was far from good. Martín Anselmi’s team will look to find its best form when they host a depressed Águilas.
The Greek striker was signed to be the top nine scorer for La Máquina Celeste this semester. Giakoumakis started off on the right foot, but has lost impact in recent weeks. Against the Águilas, Cruz Azul needs the best version of its attacker.
The best thing Cruz Azul has at this moment of footballing decline is its defense. The defense led by Gonzalo Piovi is in great form and will be the main argument for La Máquina to get a good result in the Clásico Joven.
Rotondi is probably the best player Cruz Azul has at the moment. The charitable Argentine footballer has scored three goals in the first five rounds of the Apertura 2024. He will seek to redeem himself after the penalty he committed in the second leg of the final against América.
It’s time for ‘El Brujo’ to wake up. The Mexican winger, and current top scorer, has been the star of La Máquina in recent tournaments. This semester he was close to emigrating to European football, but that, instead of benefiting him, could have hurt him. He needs to regain his rhythm and self-confidence.
The young Mexican winger continues to show in the minutes that Martín Anselmi gives him that he is ready to be a difference-maker. He is a good substitute for the cement workers and is gaining more and more opportunities. He is coming off a goal against Querétaro.
More news about Liga MX
#key #players #Cruz #Azul #América #matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply