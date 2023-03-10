This weekend, Deportivo Cruz Azul will receive Club Universidad Nacional from the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ on matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 tournament. Ricardo Ferretti can return to victory again, after the disaster they suffered on the past date.
For this reason, the celestial coaching staff was working on making some changes and possible modifications to the squad.
The best element of the defensive zone cannot be missing from La Máquina, the Guarani is always a guarantee in his zone and he always remains attentive
Erik Lira He has become a pillar of the containment of the cement squad and it is clear that in every game he is a key piece for the good performance of the Machine, since he is the one who puts the
Another of the players who is an immovable element within the team is the Argentine Rotongla, a light blue jersey, who has had good games and who is a starter. Because of his level, he can be decisive
The Mexican winger has become an important part of the team, as his presence is inevitable day after day and he has completely taken over the left wing.
According to various rumors, auguso lotti could return to the bench and the ‘Tuca‘ I would give another striker a chance, this could be carneiro so that he could put the responsibility back on offense and who would be hungry to play again.
