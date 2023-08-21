Blue Cross He still doesn’t raise his face. The cement complex adds four parties in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League not knowing victory. In this journey, the Celestial Machine has three defeats and a draw. For matchday 5, the La Noria team will face Pachuca.
The Tuzos do not arrive at a good time either. The team led by Guillermo Almada also has four games without winning: three draws and one defeat. Both squads will face each other at the Hidalgo Stadium next Wednesday, August 23.
These are the Cruz Azul players to keep track of for the match against Pachuca:
The central defender still does not show his best performance with Cruz Azul. He has been noticed scattered and ineffective in certain plays. alcedo must put his feet on the ground and improve as soon as possible.
The Colombian midfielder is liked by Joaquín Moreno and received a starting opportunity against Santos Laguna. However, Castaño did not take advantage of this game and was imprecise and erratic. Will he start again in the middle of the week?
The Mexican midfielder is one of the beneficiaries of the departure of Ricardo Ferretti. Lira started as a starter against Santos and will surely repeat as a starter against the Tuzos. Now, the responsibility of the containment will be to raise the level.
Antuna continues to be the most decisive footballer that the Máquina Celeste has. Against Santos Laguna, the ‘Wizard’ scored a goal and provided an assist.
After much criticism, the Colombian striker finally responded with a goal. Cambindo showed an improvement in his game, beyond the scoring. We’ll see if he can keep raising the level or if it was just a fluke.
