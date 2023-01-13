Next Saturday the team Blue Cross Rayados de Monterrey will be measured in the second game of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
La Máquina has just started off on the right foot in the tournament and now they want to take advantage of their local status to remain undefeated. It must be remembered that in their debut they tied at the last minute against Xolos de Tijuana.
For now, here we present the 5 cement footballers who will be key to this match.
5. Jesus Corona
One of the men who will be key to this match is Jose de Jesus Corona. The experienced goalkeeper will make use of his leadership to bring order and harangue his teammates on and off the pitch.
4. Uriel Antuna
The Mexican “sprinter” will not leave Cruz Azul to go to the Old Continent, however, and despite the fact that he indirectly expressed his discontent on his social networks, now he must focus on the cement growers.
Much of the team’s actions depend on the moment it is going through Uriel Antuna. If he is well, he shows on the field and in the rest of his teammates.
3.Alexis Gutierrez
The player alexis gutierrez He has received a new opportunity with Cruz Azul and he does not intend to miss it. In the preseason he did things well and in the step game he was fundamental.
At 22 years of age, he will be indispensable in the game against Monterrey. He is expected to use his technique and speed with the ball to get opponents off his back.
2. Ignacio Rivero
what to say about Ignacio Rivero? Without a doubt, today one of the best players that Cruz Azul has.
The Uruguayan is the backbone of those from La Noria and in this game that will be extremely difficult for the club, he will be one of the indispensable ones.
1.Michael Estrada
Everything seems to indicate that michael estrada He has awakened from the lethargy in which he was upon his arrival at La Noria, and after the World Cup, he resumed his level of play.
That is why he will be one of those responsible for scoring the goals for the next game. If he’s fine, he’s going to put Rayados’ defense in serious trouble.
#key #players #Cruz #Azul #face #Monterrey
