Tomorrow Blue Cross They will look for their second consecutive victory of the tournament when they measure forces against the Zorros del Atlas in a pending match on day 7 of the tournament.
This game will be extremely important for those from La Noria, since in case of winning, the interim coach Joaquín Moreno could stay until the end of the contest, otherwise, they would work at forced marches to hire the technical director to take the reins of the club.
For now, here we present the 5 key footballers that the Machine will have for tomorrow’s match.
Jesus Crown
The goalkeeper Jesus Crown He will be one of the players to follow for tomorrow’s commitment on the Azteca court.
The Mexican goalkeeper has plenty of experience and will seek to keep a clean sheet with his shots and good saves. Without a doubt, guaranteed quality under the three sticks.
Juan Escobar
Another element that will be a key piece for the game against Atlas is Juan Escobar. Today the Paraguayan defender is the leader in the lower part of the field. Thanks to his technique, he will seek to win heads-up against his rivals.
Ignacio Rivero
The versatile Nacho Rivero could not fail to appear on this list. Although it is true that in recent games he has been criticized for the mistakes made on the pitch, he is one of the best elements that Cruz Azul has.
Uriel Antuna
Much of Cruz Azul’s game on the field depends on what they do Uriel Antuna. If the Mexican sprinter is not in a good rhythm, the team ends up affecting the creation of plays. That is why Antuna is one of the footballers to follow for the next match against the red and black.
Carlos Rotondi
what to say about Carlos Rotondi? Without a doubt, pure heart and claw in each game. Despite the fact that he is limited in technique, his desire to want to show off helps him to be one of the darlings of the cement public.
The Argentine seeks to be one of Moreno’s key men for tomorrow’s duel.
