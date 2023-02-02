Next Saturday the team Blue Cross wants to get their first victory in this Clausura, when they measure forces against the Tigres, in one of the most anticipated games of matchday 5.
The cement growers are the penultimate place in the competition with only 1 point, the same as they achieved on the first date against Tijuana. From then on they add two consecutive setbacks and have a pending game against Querétaro.
Here we present the 5 key players of the Machine for this commitment in the Azteca.
5. Jesus Corona
Undoubtedly, one of the players to watch for this commitment is the experienced goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona.
The Mexican goalkeeper will use his quality to keep his goal at zero. He knows perfectly how to play this type of match and is the team leader.
4. Juan Escobar
Although it is true that Cruz Azul’s defense has been weak since last tournament, one of the salvageable ones from the lower part is Juan Escobar.
The Guaraní defender can play as a center back or as a winger, doing the job correctly in both areas.
3. Ignacio Rivero
Although it is not experiencing its best moment, the team’s performance depends to a large extent on what has been done by Nacho Rivero in the countryside.
If the Uruguayan leaves the Azteca gracefully, he will be a key piece for the team to work and thus add his first three points of the tournament.
2. Carlos Rotondi
Little technique but a lot of heart, that’s how it can be described Carlos Rotondi. He is another of the few salvageable in this disastrous start to the tournament for the celestials.
Run, fight each ball, shoot from medium distance and also get to do defensive actions. Undoubtedly, one of the key players of the ‘Potro’ for this game.
1. Uriel Antuna
speed of Uriel Antuna It could help to overcome the mark of the Tigres defenders. For the most part, the rear of the cats are strong, although their defect is speed, a situation that the national cement team wants to take advantage of.
