The Mexican goalkeeper will use his quality to keep his goal at zero. He knows perfectly how to play this type of match and is the team leader.

The Guaraní defender can play as a center back or as a winger, doing the job correctly in both areas.

If the Uruguayan leaves the Azteca gracefully, he will be a key piece for the team to work and thus add his first three points of the tournament.

Run, fight each ball, shoot from medium distance and also get to do defensive actions. Undoubtedly, one of the key players of the ‘Potro’ for this game.