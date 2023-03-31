The Machine needs certain players to stand out in order to achieve the objective.

When facing the current monarch of Aztec football, the total security of his captain is needed under the three posts. The most dangerous aspect of the people of Hidalgo is their offensive, commanded by Roberto de la Rosa and the Colombian Christian Arango. In the same way, the celestial defense has had serious problems, so you will have to give them correct instructions without forgetting also the dangerous mid-range shots from Eric Sanchez, Luis Chavez and the Colombian Aviles Hurtado.

since the brazilian Ricardo Ferretti took the reins of La Máquina, the Sinaloan has become important for the coach, since after the arrival of the helmsman he already scored two scores, first he did it when he came on as a relief and now after appearing as a starter. As has always been the case with The Tucafinds relevance to footballers who play various positions, remembering that Escoboza can be a winger, winger or left inside.

Another one that gained prominence with the sky-blue club after the arrival of the Tuca is the Argentine, who had been little used by Raul Gutierrez. Since he has appeared as a starter in the team, he has already scored two goals, he has also assisted, showing better value than the other strikers who have not been able to make a difference for a long time as Gonzalo Carneiro and michael estrada. The midfielder is little by little becoming the offensive benchmark.

El Brujo will have to come out on one of his best afternoons, since they will need a lot of projection up front, so their overflows and hand-to-hand confrontations will be vital to be able to break the gopher defense. The winger comes from having been focused with the Mexican team and also saw action against Queretaroshowing that he is in good physical condition to appear at the start on Saturday.

The presence of the Paraguayan in the defensive back is important, since he has proven to be the defender with the best present in the entire squad. Despite being a great element when he develops as a winger, appearing as a center back is also great for him.