Blue Cross will seek to get their first three points of the tournament when next Saturday they face Rayos del Necaxa as a visitor.
Although they know that in order to come out with the three points on the Estadio Victoria field, it will be necessary to use 5 key players. Here we present who it is.
5. Jesus Corona
One of the men to watch for this game is Jesus Crown. The Mexican goalkeeper will use his experience to protect Cruz Azul’s goal.
4. Juan Escobar
Another of the players who will be a key piece in coach Raúl Gutiérrez’s team is Juan Escobar. The defender has become one of the team’s best full-backs, so he will be in charge of stopping the rival’s onslaught.
3. Ignacio Rivero
what to say about Ignacio Rivero? Without a doubt, one of the best players that Cruz Azul has. Nacho is one of the coach’s essentials and for this game he will be the backbone of the La Noria team.
2.Alexis Gutierrez
Just a year ago he was being sent to the Expansion League because he failed to convince in the first team. However, upon his return, he showed that he has the level to compete for ownership and to consolidate himself in Cruz Azul.
The player alexis gutierrez He is living his second wind in Mexican soccer and he is not going to miss it.
1. Uriel Antuna
Uriel Antuna He will be one of Cruz Azul’s key players for the game against Necaxa. The striker will take advantage of his speed to exploit the wings and send dangerous crosses into the area. Also, he is expected to take powerful shots from mid-range.
