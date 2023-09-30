Just this Tuesday, the red and white team advanced its Matchday 11 match against Mazatlan in it Akron Stadiumfalling surprisingly 1-3, with Roberto Alvarado scoring the goal of honor. In the same match, Erick Gutierrez He was injured and will be out of action for two weeks, while Cristian Calderon He was fined economically and it is unknown if he will continue in the starting scheme after having faced the fans, causing annoyance to the president. Amaury Vergarawho supposedly already gave the order not to renew it.

Either way, Guadalajara should quickly focus on their next commitment on the calendar. The next objective is Tolucathis Sunday, October 1 at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumwithout knowing what modifications the Serbian technician could make Veljko Paunovictaking into account that the elements that should weigh more do not do so.

Here are the five key players of the Sacred Flock against the Red Devils:

Of all the offensive ones, it has already been demonstrated that The lice He is the one who weighs the most, the one who tries the most and the only one who at least has the credentials to continue in the starting eleven. Added to this, he is the team’s current top scorer with three goals, a fairly low number, but since the last tournament it was known that the Guadalajara team needed a natural goalscorer who could solve the problems. The determination of the World Cup winner at the front will have to weigh again so that they can get a positive result out of Hell.

Although they have four defeats in five games, The Wacho He has had important interventions that have avoided having more targets against him, he was even the hero against Pachuca by covering up a penalty, which would have meant a new fall to make the crisis even more serious.

Despite the constant criticism he receives, the youth player has stood out with his good saves, without being pointed out as the culprit of the decline, since other elements have had more to do with the team’s sad actions. Toluca It has one of the most powerful attacks, so it will have to come out on a good afternoon.

With the injury of Erick Gutierrezpossibly Bear will return to the starting eleven alongside Victor Guzman and Fernando Beltran, the midfield that gave joy for a while. In the same way, the youth player must provide balance in said area due to the drop in performance of the Pochofocusing above all on recovering the ball in order to give freedom to the Baby to handle distribution and creation at the front. The ex Necaxa He is one of the fans’ favorites, without understanding why suddenly Paunovic He sent him to the bench.

Yeah Alexis Vega He hasn’t just returned to his best state, yeah Ricardo Marin He has no romance with the goal and yes Isaac Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Rios They are not being taken into account continuously by the technician, the quarry has to appear.

Next to Yael Padilla, Brigido It is another of the faces that debuted in this same semester and if anyone feels the true weight of the shirt, it is those trained in Basic Forces. At 22 years old, the left winger can give greater strength to the attack, with good ball handling and a taste for playing on the diagonal to reach the area and define.

Currently the entire defensive back line has made mistakes or looked very bad in the games, from Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Cristian Calderon and Jesus Sanchezeven The chicken, but at least you need someone who really goes out of his way to keep the shirt down because you can’t keep making mistakes. It is likely that The Chicote will be removed from the starting eleven and it is most likely that instead of placing Alejandro Mayorga as a left back, they will enable there Chiquetteso the under-17 world champion would be in the center with The Tiba. Having more experience, the defender must act as a leader and be the one who is attentive to any scarlet attack.