The next rival on the Sacred Flock calendar is Tolucaon Matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The Red Devils have just rescued the 1-1 draw against the Pueblaso once again they will go out to visit to make an appearance at the Akron Stadiumalthough they will do it without Alexis Vegawho, in the words of the Portuguese coach Renato Paivais still not fit, so they will not risk him against his former team.

Guadalajara also comes from distributing units by saving the 1-1 draw against Xolos on the border, thanks to a target Roberto Alvarado. The first half of the Guadalajara team was very poor, while in the second they improved a lot, they took control, they tied, but they had to do more by failing a large number of generated actions. All this after the three changes he made Pintita in the complement when sending to Cade Cowell, Jose Castillo and Ruben Gonzalezalthough the latter was sent off in added time.

In order to bring joy to your fans in La Fortaleza, certain players from Chivas shine against the chorizoros.

Against the Xolos, the red and white team made several individual errors in the first half, with El Tiba being one of the few that was saved. The central defender even prevented those led by Miguel Herrera They increased their advantage with a great defensive action where he put the Colombian's body well Raul Zuniga in a center. You will need to be just as vigilant against the choriceros.

The new signing finally made his debut with the Guadalajara team and did so when he came on as a substitute for the second half, taking the place of Mateo Chavez on the left side. It must be remembered that the Tuzo youth squad can also appear as a central defender, however, Fernando Gago He dared to put him on the left wing when he saw the son of the Tilon Chavez. It could be that this time the defender starts to show why he was hired.

It is evident that El Piojo continues to be the one who bears all the responsibility of the attack in the absence of a goal from José Juan Macías. Last semester he finished as the best scorer of the Flock and at this moment he already scored his first goal of the championship. The reality is that the former Cruz Azul let go of other scoring opportunities in an incredible way, even he ate the somersault. Whatever the day, the World Cup player must appear.