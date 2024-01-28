After three days of dispute, Chivas He still hasn't found victory by adding two draws and one defeat, so the Argentine coach Fernando Gago You need to add three points at a time to be able to give credit to your process.
The next rival on the Sacred Flock calendar is Tolucaon Matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The Red Devils have just rescued the 1-1 draw against the Pueblaso once again they will go out to visit to make an appearance at the Akron Stadiumalthough they will do it without Alexis Vegawho, in the words of the Portuguese coach Renato Paivais still not fit, so they will not risk him against his former team.
Guadalajara also comes from distributing units by saving the 1-1 draw against Xolos on the border, thanks to a target Roberto Alvarado. The first half of the Guadalajara team was very poor, while in the second they improved a lot, they took control, they tied, but they had to do more by failing a large number of generated actions. All this after the three changes he made Pintita in the complement when sending to Cade Cowell, Jose Castillo and Ruben Gonzalezalthough the latter was sent off in added time.
In order to bring joy to your fans in La Fortaleza, certain players from Chivas shine against the chorizoros.
Gilberto Sepúlveda
Against the Xolos, the red and white team made several individual errors in the first half, with El Tiba being one of the few that was saved. The central defender even prevented those led by Miguel Herrera They increased their advantage with a great defensive action where he put the Colombian's body well Raul Zuniga in a center. You will need to be just as vigilant against the choriceros.
Jose Castillo
The new signing finally made his debut with the Guadalajara team and did so when he came on as a substitute for the second half, taking the place of Mateo Chavez on the left side. It must be remembered that the Tuzo youth squad can also appear as a central defender, however, Fernando Gago He dared to put him on the left wing when he saw the son of the Tilon Chavez. It could be that this time the defender starts to show why he was hired.
Roberto Alvarado
It is evident that El Piojo continues to be the one who bears all the responsibility of the attack in the absence of a goal from José Juan Macías. Last semester he finished as the best scorer of the Flock and at this moment he already scored his first goal of the championship. The reality is that the former Cruz Azul let go of other scoring opportunities in an incredible way, even he ate the somersault. Whatever the day, the World Cup player must appear.
Victor Guzman
El Pocho still does not appear and his team needs him. After three dates, he has been able to do little, the same as Fernando Beltran, so the midfield does not really matter. Last year under the command of the Serbian Veljko Paunovic He became a leader, scoring, orchestrating and converting penalties, so he must recover that dynamism otherwise Chivas might regret it. Against Toluca is a good opportunity for him to recover his memory.
Cade Cowell
Once the North American entered, the difference in the attack was noticeable, as he caused a lot of problems for the border defenders on the sides. Since his debut with the red and white jacket he has had sparks and has been close to scoring, so little by little we could see him reach the best version of him. After having been a substitute in these last two games, perhaps Pintita decides that it is time to see how he plays from the start to be able to generate danger from the first minutes instead of saving it until the second period.
#key #players #Chivas #Toluca #Clausura
