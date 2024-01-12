Chivas de Guadalajara will host Santos Laguna at the Akron Stadium on matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. This will be the first official match of the Sacred Flock during the Fernando Gago era.
The rojiblancos maintained the base of the last two tournaments and will only have two weight losses: Cristian Calderón and Alexis Vega. For this season, Chivas managed to hire defender José Castillo and is close to signing Cade Cowell and Javier Hernández.
For the first duel of the season, these would be the players to follow closely:
'Piojo' was one of Chivas de Guadalajara's best players in the last two tournaments and is expected to continue with high performance this season. Alvarado will have to contribute his experience to a team with many young people.
Everything indicates that JJ Macías will start as a starter on matchday 1 due to a physical discomfort from Ricardo Marín. After almost two years off the field, the red and white striker will seek to make up for lost time and make his level clear.
After being ruled out of the entire 2023 Apertura by Veljko Paunovic, it appears that Whalley will be the Sacred Flock's starting goalkeeper at the start of this season.
After the departures of Cristian Calderón and Alejandro Mayorga, Gago will bet on Mateo Chávez, a 19-year-old right-back defender who is coming off a great year with Tapatío.
Chivas' 'diamond in the rough' burst into the Apertura 2023 with great force. For his second tournament as a professional, Padilla will look for more minutes and will try to be more consistent.
