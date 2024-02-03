Chivas de Guadalajara has shown promising football at the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. However, the members of the Sacred Flock have found it extremely difficult to be forceful. The rojiblancos barely have one victory in their first four games.
This Sunday, February 4, Chivas will have a tough test as it will face Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The Potosinos, despite having two consecutive defeats, are one of the most solid and well-worked teams in the championship, so a close duel is expected.
Below we tell you which Chivas de Guadalajara players should be closely followed in this commitment:
The youth is in the eye of the hurricane. Fernando Gago has given him the confidence to take the place that Cristian Calderón left vacant. However, Chávez has seemed nervous and unfocused in some important moments of the games he has played.
Pável Pérez has been one of the players who benefited most from Gago's arrival at Verde Valle. The versatile player has received more opportunities and has a goal and an assist in the first four games of the season.
Briseño would start as a starter this weekend after Gilberto Sepúlveda's injury. El 'Pollo' will have to show that he is up to the task.
The Mexican-American winger has left some glimpses of his talent in his first matches. However, Cowell has not been able to get on the scoreboard.
'Pocho' Guzmán received a new vote of confidence after the departure of Veljko Paunovic. The midfielder is one of the most experienced players and one of Chivas' strongest bets in recent years. He must perform more.
