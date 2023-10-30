The Serbian coach’s team Veljko Paunovic You have to quickly turn the page because this week the double date starts. It will be this Tuesday, October 31, when the Sacred Flock visits the Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadiuma duel that could be complicated because the rival remains with the possibility of Play-Inso you have nothing to lose.

For now, Guadalajara is out of League direct having lost sixth place to be placed in seventh place with 21 points, while Gallos Blancos is fifteenth with 15 points.

The rojiblancos need to win to maintain the dream of the direct quarterfinals, so certain players have to appear in the match.

Chivas He is risking his life to be able to enter once again directly into the League. Wacho could do little against the cats’ goals, but he will have to come out focused to give total security to the three posts. Unlike the royals, the Querétaro team do not have such unbalanced players or deadly forwards, an advantage for the goalkeeper.

Whatever the day, it is clear that the attacker is the best player that the Flock has, being the best scorer and assister. El Piojo did not tire of trying against the felines without having any luck, leaving only that foul within the area where the VAR He did not intervene to see if the ball had really gone out. She kept the role that was too big for her. Alexis Vega.

The defender will probably be able to add his first minutes of the tournament and it will be due to the issue of injuries and suspensions. Antonio Briseno He added his fifth yellow card against Tigres and is suspended, while Jesus Chiquete He is injured and it is unknown if he will be fit. To this we must add that Gilberto Sepulveda He is also in danger of being suspended if he sees another preventive card, so he will not be able to risk as much as the scratched youth player.

The striker must be decisive at a crucial moment to seek qualification for the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, he could do little against the U of Nuevo León, but it leaves no doubt about his important participation in the offensive. The recent signing has already shown that he is a good header, he knows how to move well within the area and should work well with The lice.

Little has appeared Victor Guzman in the matches where he started from the start and it was noticeable against Tigers. Pocho and El Nene’s midfield was surpassed from start to finish, apart from the recurring change of Erick Gutierrez No carburetor either. Ruben Gonzalez He is in charge of the hard work in containment, so the youth player must be the orchestrator if the captain does not finish weighing.