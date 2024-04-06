Chivas de Guadalajara will face Puebla this Saturday in a duel corresponding to matchday 14 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Sacred Flock has just defeated Monterrey, surprisingly, and will seek to get three more points to get closer to qualifying directly for the league.
The Pueblans are the worst team this semester with just five points, the product of one victory, two draws and ten losses.
These are five Chivas de Guadalajara players to follow closely in the duel against La Franja:
Despite not having large numbers, Marín is liked by Fernando Gago for his characteristics. The Mexican forward is not only an area player, but he bounces well and connects with his teammates. He scored the winning goal against Monterrey.
The 'Pocho' has been one of the elements that has responded this semester. Guzmán has six goals and one assist so far in Clausura 2024. The midfielder has an outstanding debt: he has to weigh more in the most complicated games.
Roberto Alvarado continues at a good level and is one of the most constant elements of the Sacred Flock. He has two goals and four assists in Clausura 2024.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper received Gago's trust this semester. Although Rangel has made some costly mistakes throughout the season, he is on the path to consolidation.
Although it is not certain that 'Chicharito' will start against Puebla, it seems very likely that the legendary forward will have minutes against Puebla. Hernández recovered from his injury and could be a great replacement option against the weakest team in Liga MX.
