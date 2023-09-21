The reality is that Guadalajara left a lot to be desired during the National Classica rout that hit hard at the pride of the red-and-white fans and former players, however, the sports director, the Spaniard Fernando Hierrodid not fully accept that they passed on to the Guadalajara team, although it is expected that he has put the players on their feet on the ground.

Criticism of the performance of Alexis Vega and Erick Gutierrez They do not completely guarantee that they will be substitutes, on the contrary, it is almost certain that they will be starters again because Paunovic He continues to support them, waiting to see if they can really make a difference compared to other of his teammates who have shown more hunger and determination when it comes to defending the shield.

Here the five key footballers of Chivas for the meeting:

With the disaster that has been Chivas In the last few games, most of the responsibility for the offensive has fallen on El Piojo, who has been the one who has generated the most danger. With a Alexis Vega very far from its optimal level and a Ricardo Marin that he can do little if the balls do not reach him, the World Cup in Qatar 2022 must be the key so that the field can be opened on the right or left side and thus find a way to open the Hidalgo goal.

With Erick Gutierrez on the ground and an inexplicable absence of Victor Guzman On the field of play, the issue of creativity in the midfield is the responsibility of Nene, who has not appeared much lately either. However, he is another who tried to generate situations in favor of the rojiblancos in the National Classic. The youth squad has to appear no matter what, otherwise there will simply be little that can be put together towards the front and once again we will see a team that is outmatched in each area.

The right back must feel bad having started the match against America when everyone expected him to be a starter. Already down on the scoreboard, the Puma youth player entered for the captain Jesus Sanchez without being able to modify much of what was happening on the field. It is likely that this time Don Centros will appear at the start and will want to show Paunovic that he made a mistake last week, so he would leave everything on the field of play. There was little productivity on the wings in the Classic and that is something that Mozo can undoubtedly change.

Tiba was also on the bench for the start of the National Classic. Already with 2-0 down, the defender entered to try to tighten the bottom half, something that was not possible anyway because two more goals came. Despite the impetus of Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño and full confidence in Jesus Chiquete, there were errors that allowed scoring such as not closing on time or high play. With this in mind, the national team must lead the defense to avoid another disastrous defeat.

Be? Some media assume that El Pocho could return for this duel, precisely against his former team. The midfielder trained alongside his teammates this Tuesday and Wednesday, although it is still unknown what the background is for having been ruled out for so long, despite the fact that it is supposedly all due to the injuries. If he finally returns to the starting table, the youth player must show his worth, just as he did last semester, and with his leadership he must motivate the rest of his teammates to make a difference and thus prevent them from continuing to lose points when the stretch approaches. end of the contest.