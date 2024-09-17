Chivas de Guadalajara and León will face each other on matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX this Wednesday, September 18. The team led by Fernando Gago is coming off a loss to Club América in the Clásico Nacional. For this duel, the rojiblancos will seek to put this bitter experience behind them and focus on victory.
These are five red-and-white players to keep an eye on for the match against León:
After having good performances with Chivas de Guadalajara, the ‘Hormiga’ had a poor performance against América and missed several clear chances to score. The youngster will have to show character after this poor performance. Will he be able to recover or will he lose confidence?
Orozco reappeared in the central defense of Chivas de Guadalajara against América. The young red-and-white player will have to get in shape and regain his rhythm as soon as possible to be able to help Chivas in the second half of the season.
A year ago, the youngster dazzled in his debut season, but now he doesn’t count for much for Fernando Gago. Given the injury of Cade Cowell, the Mexican winger must take advantage of the opportunity to gain more minutes. There aren’t many players in Chivas with his characteristics.
The midfielder could be close to the exit door. His performance at Chivas de Guadalajara has gone from better to worse. ‘Pocho’ lost his starting position and his role is becoming more and more secondary. An element of his quality has more to offer.
‘Piojo’ Alvarado must be the leader who takes Chivas to the next level. He is undoubtedly their best player and the most consistent in recent years. Alvarado needs to find partners who are as connected as he is.
