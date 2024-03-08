Club Deportivo Guadalajara comes from two difficult weeks where they received a couple of defeats, first on Matchday 10 against Cruz Azul they scored 3-0 at the Azteca Stadium and later in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Club América scored 0-3 away from home.
In this way, the red and white team hopes to break the bad streak with the help of Fernando Gago and this Saturday, March 9 at 5:05 p.m. they will host Club León on the corresponding Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
In this way, in the following list we share with you the five players that we believe will be key to achieving a favorable result in favor of the Sacred Flock.
The emerald team has scored in nine of the 10 dates of this tournament, so the possibility of them conceding a goal is very likely, therefore, the 'felling'He will be a key piece to prevent La Fiera from scoring.
The red and white captain needs to calm the waters and needs to establish order with goals, his offensive contribution being more decisive, so he must concentrate on that issue given the poor quota that the center forwards are covering.
The American team needs to reveal its best level of play and show a more aggressive and forceful version, so against the Fiera it could be an opportunity to do so.
He 'Louse'It is an important factor for the team, but it needs to be in its best shape, currently it requires a greater presence in the goals like the last tournament that was the face of the team's goal, at this moment more than ever that version is required, Your contribution to the front is always important.
He 'Chicharito'He needs to break the goal drought, even if he remains a catalyst, he needs to break the nets so that his teammates and fans are motivated, that moment will be the fulfillment and more than a key, it will be a guarantee in the offensive.
