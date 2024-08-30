Chivas de Guadalajara will host FC Juárez this weekend at the Akron Stadium. El Rebaño Sagrado will be the favorite to take all three points against one of the weakest teams in the entire Liga MX. Below we present the five red-and-white players to keep an eye on for this match:
‘Cowboy’ Cowell, to the surprise of everyone, is being one of the best players for Chivas de Guadalajara this semester. The Mexican-American has three goals and one assist in the start of the Apertura 2024.
González is playing a good role as a substitute in Fernando Gago’s team. The ‘Hormiga’ has two goals and one assist this tournament. The youngster will have to take advantage of Ricardo Marín’s low form and Javier Hernández’s injuries to get more minutes.
The Rebaño Sagrado full-back is not at his best at the start of the Apertura 2024, however, he was called up by Javier Aguirre for the Mexican National Team’s matches on the FIFA Date in September. Mozo will have to focus on raising his level to take advantage of an opportunity that he has been waiting for for a long time.
‘El Pollo’ will play as a starter while Jesús Orozco recovers from his injury. Against Tigres, the Mexican center back performed well and showed that he can fight for the position. He will repeat against FC Juárez.
At his young age, ‘Tala’ is consolidating himself as a first division player. Rangel is at a great level and he demonstrated it last weekend against Tigres by saving a penalty from André Pierre Gignac. With his call to El Tri, the young red-and-white goalkeeper will be more than motivated against Bravos.
More news from Chivas
#key #players #Chivas #Juárez #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply