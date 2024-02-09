Next Saturday, February 10, on the Akron stadium field, the Sacred Flock will receive the visit of the Ciudad Juárez Braves, for the duel corresponding to matchday number six of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Chivas He has extensive control over the border squad. The last time the Ciudad Juarez Braves They beat Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, it was in the Clausura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other five times, Chivas has won two of those matches and there have been three draws.
The Mexican defender has become an extremely important element for the Sacred Flock. His role goes beyond what he can contribute or not on the defensive line, he represents leadership and security on the field of play.
The Mexican soccer player returned from European soccer with the intention of shining, once again, on national territory. He has taken a little time to adapt with the Sacred Flock, but the fans know the quality of Erick Gutiérrez, so he will be one of the elements to follow in the match against Juárez FC
With his double he gave Chivas three points the previous day, against Atlético San Luis. His dynamism from midfield to forward worries rivals and fills the fans of the Sacred Flock with enthusiasm.
Roberto Alvarado is, probably, the most unbalanced footballer that the Sacred Flock has. His participation is increasingly relevant to the red and white cause; against Juárez, a large part of the performance of Fernando Gago's team will have to do with what Roberto Alvarado does or does not do.
His signing with Chivas generated too much expectation even before it was officially finalized. In the middle of the week, against Forge FC, he made his debut as a scorer for Rebaño Sagrado, scoring a double and serving to make it 2-1. His quality is not in question, so the fans will not take their eyes off him every time Gago sends him to play.
#key #players #Chivas #Juárez #Matchday #Clausura
