One of the most anticipated matches of matchday 16 in Mexican soccer is between Chivas and Cruz Azul. The rojiblancos are in a good moment and know that a win in this match would help them get closer to the top four, thus avoiding the play-off.
In their most recent match, those led by coach Veljko Paunovic defeated the León team convincingly 2-0, thus reaching 28 points and reaching fourth place overall.
Here we present you who are the 5 key footballers for the match against the Machine.
The goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez It will be a key piece for this meeting. An outstanding performance and no errors could help Chivas to avoid goals on their doorstep, however, a bad night could affect the score.
The experienced footballer Christian Calderon He knows exactly how these types of games are played.
The wing defender will draw on his experience to make a difference on the pitch and will motivate his teammates to achieve the result.
The person in charge of commanding the middle sector of the field will be Fernando Beltran. The ‘Nene’ is one of Veljko Paunovic’s trusted men and with his technique he will be in charge of creating the game.
He ‘Pocho’ Guzman He is one of the players to follow for this commitment against Cruz Azul. The winger is one of the best that the rojiblanca squad has and the rivals will have to be careful every time he takes the ball.
At the top Alexis Vega He will be one of the key men that the Sacred Flock has.
“Pingo” is one of the most complete Mexican attackers at the moment and wants to resume his scoring streak with the team.
#key #players #Chivas #Cruz #Azul #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply