Chivas de Guadalajara will face Cruz Azul in one of the most interesting matches of matchday 9 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Rebaño Sagrado has had an irregular performance this semester and will seek to improve to achieve its qualification to the playoffs.
These are five players from the Sacred Flock to keep an eye on for the duel against the Machine Celeste:
Javier Hernández has not been up to the challenge since his arrival at Chivas de Guadalajara. ‘Chicharito’ arrived as the great reinforcement for the red-and-white forward line, but has failed to deliver. Now, recovered from his most recent injury, he has to show why he was brought in and why he is considered one of the best youth players in the Rebaño.
With Cade Cowell and Pavel Perez out, Carlos Cisneros is set to start on the left wing. ‘El Charal’ is recovering from an injury and is ready to take over this position. He has a great chance to become a starter.
The youngster from the red and white team has had a very good season in which he has surprised everyone. The ‘Hormiga’ must overcome the criticism for his mistakes and keep his feet on the ground. Gago has faith in him and he will continue to get minutes.
‘El Pollo’ has had to step in, first, due to Jesús Orozco’s injury and now after Gilberto Sepúlveda’s physical discomfort. The central defender has shown that he is one of the most underrated players in Liga MX and that he is capable of performing when he is needed.
‘El Piojo’ is the most decisive player that Chivas de Guadalajara has had in the last two years. Although individually this has not been Alvarado’s best season, there are still several days left to show why he is considered one of the best in his position.
