Chivas de Guadalajara will face Cruz Azul this weekend on matchday 10 of Clausura 2024. El Rebaño Sagrado comes from a good victory against Pumas by a score of 3-1 and will seek to achieve a good result before their duel against Club América midweek in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Below we share with you which Chivas de Guadalajara players we should closely follow ahead of the duel against the Celeste Machine.
The Mexican-American winger scored his first goal as Orojiblanco last weekend against Pumas. Cowell has gone from strength to strength so far this semester and more things are expected from the former San José Earthquakes player.
After a poor performance against Necaxa, Briseño was very solid and even scored a goal against Universidad Nacional. El 'Pollo' will look to make it difficult for Fernando Gago now that Gilberto Sepúlveda returns to action.
The red and white defender is one of the most consistent elements of the Flock despite his youth. Orozco Chiquete fulfills both as a center back and a left back. Given the irregular performances of Mateo Chávez, Orozco could remain in that position for the remainder of the tournament.
The numbers speak for themselves: in nine Clausura 2024 games, 'Pocho' has six goals and one assist. Guzmán is recovering the best version of himself under the tutelage of Fernando Gago and Chivas benefits from this.
'Chicharito' made his surprise debut in the duel against Pumas, although he only played a few minutes. How many minutes will he play against Cruz Azul? Will Gago save it for the Concachampions match against America? We must closely monitor Hernández's situation.
