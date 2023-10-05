Chivas de Guadalajara is getting into a sporting and institutional crisis. The red and white team has gone six games without knowing the victory, separated three players from the squad for violating the internal regulations (Cristian Calderón, Alexis Vega and Raúl Martínez) and could lose its coach in the coming days.
In this context, the team – still – led by Veljko Paunovic will face Atlas on matchday 12 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío.
This should be the moment for the veterans of the squad to show their character and for the young people looking for an opportunity to show their abilities.
The winger will receive a new opportunity after ‘Chicote’ was separated from the squad due to indiscipline. Mayorga is one of the players with the most experience and should be one of those who sets an example in these times of crisis.
Guzmán went from being the figure of the team last tournament to being relegated to the substitute bench. At the beginning of the week, ‘Pocho’ stated that he does not have any problem with Paunovic. He will have to lead a team made up of many young people against Atlas.
‘Piojo’, without a doubt, is being Chivas de Guadalajara’s best player this season. Alvarado has to become one of the leaders in the Clásico Tapatío and in the remainder of the tournament.
The youth player made a great appearance in the Chivas first team this season, but his performance fell as the games went by. Padilla has a golden opportunity to resume ownership after Vega’s absence.
‘Pollo’ may not be the most technical player on the squad, but there is no doubt that he is the most passionate. Briseño provides more than solidity at the bottom: he brings leadership with him. He always tries his best in the Tapatíos Classics, despite having trained in Atlas.
#key #players #Chivas #Atlas #Clásico #Tapatío