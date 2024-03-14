This Saturday, March 16 at the Akron Stadium, Chivas faces the America in it National Classic for the third time in the month of March, with the desire to win the victory to be able to dream of entering directly into the League of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Both just met this Wednesday in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cupwith Guadalajara beating the Águilas 2-3 in the Aztec stadiumalthough it was not enough for them after being beaten 0-3 in La Fortaleza during the First Leg to leave the aggregate 5-3.
The Argentine coach is expected to Fernando Gago use a scheme similar to that of this Wednesday against those from Coapa, since they had a better version, leaving continuous elements such as Erick Gutierrez and the captain Victor Guzmanalthough from the outset, for Saturday El Pocho will not be present due to suspension, as will another inevitable one such as Chiquete Orozco.
Here are the five key players of the rojiblancos for the duel:
Roberto Alvarado
It is clear that the best man of the Guadalajara in front throughout the series of Concachampions and of the semester it has been El Piojo, who puts his teammates on his shoulders when he goes forward and with his defensive sacrifice. The 2022 World Cup winner is used to playing as a right winger, but Pintita He implemented a new role by playing as a midfielder to organize the attack and feed balls to Cade Cowell, Ricardo Marin, Isaac Brizuela and Javier Hernandez.
Alan Mozo
Another who fulfilled his role perfectly in the series of Concachampions He was the right back, and he has also been one of the best in his position in this Clausura 2024, but unfortunately it has not been enough to be in the panorama of the Mexican team because it doesn't seem to be to the liking of Jaime Lozano. Although he scored an own goal that ended up condemning them in the second leg, little can be blamed on him because he left everything on the field.
Raul Rangel
The goalkeeper must be a great factor for Saturday and avoid another rout defeat as happened in the first leg of the Concachampions, although of course, he was not present. For the CONCACAF tournament, Oscar Whalley He was the goalkeeper and he pleased so much with his saves that the fans demand him as the undisputed starter, so El Tala must show that he also has the ability to be the main goalkeeper and avoid losing his position.
Antonio Briseno
With the suspension of Chiquete Orozcowho is always in the center or left back, and the little experience of Leonardo Sepulveda, El Pollo will be the leader of the defensive rear. The under-17 world champion is another of the leaders on the field of play because he infects the rest of his teammates and does not give up any ball for lost, without forgetting that he normally wins everything through the air, although of course, he will have to manage his character better, since he could have been expelled on the return trip Concachampions for the knee to the Chilean Diego Valdes.
Ruben Gonzalez
The Bear showed that his presence is necessary in the midfield to put pressure on the rival from the start. The pivot sticks very close to his opponents and does not give them the freedom to do their job, something they hardly do Erick Gutierrez and El Pocho Guzmán. Although the youth player covers every centimeter of the field and puts his leg hard, he has to take more care of the yellow issue because he continually receives them due to his excessive fouls.
