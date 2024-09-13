América and Chivas de Guadalajara will face each other in a match on matchday 7 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. Las Águilas arrive at the Clásico Nacional in crisis, while Rebaño Sagrado is among the six best in the competition so far.
Below we tell you which players from the Sacred Flock you should keep an eye on for this match against Club América:
The rojiblanco winger had a somewhat disappointing first season with the Rebaño Sagrado, however, the Mexican-American is showing a good level in the Apertura 2024. This semester, ‘Cowboy’ Cowell has three goals and two assists in six games, thus being the rojiblanco leader in attack.
Youngsters are starting to raise their hands at Chivas de Guadalajara. ‘La Hormiga’ González is an example: the 21-year-old striker has three goals and one assist so far in the Apertura 2024. He has given Fernando Gago good results as a substitute.
The young Chivas goalkeeper played one more game as a starter for the Mexican National Team. The 24-year-old has the full confidence of Gago and is earning the trust of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre. He continues to establish himself as a starter for the Rebaño thanks to his great reflexes and good footwork.
‘Nene’ Beltrán has one goal and one assist in the first six matches of the Apertura 2024. The rojiblanco midfielder helps in the recovery and is a sacrifice, but he also knows when and how to join the front line.
Given the possible absence of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Ricardo Marín could start against América. The former Celaya player is coming off a double in a friendly during the FIFA Date; these goals could help him regain his confidence ahead of one of the most important duels on Guadalajara’s calendar.
