Club Deportivo Guadalajara just got its ticket to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 after eliminating Forge FC And if that were not enough, they have accumulated five consecutive victories and seven games without knowing defeat after drawing against Mazatlán FC on Matchday 7, which, although they let the victory go, the positive thing is that they are still on a positive streak.
In this way, the red and white team hopes to maintain the good streak with the help of Fernando Gago and this Tuesday, February 20, they will visit Aguascaleintes on the corresponding Matchday 9 to face Club Necaxa
In this way, in the following list we share with you the five players that we believe will be key to achieving a favorable result in favor of the Sacred Flock.
He is currently the defensive leader of the team, since Sepúlveda's injury he has been a starter and has taken advantage of his opportunities, so against the Rayso he will be a fundamental piece so that the defense is in order, after in the last game they got the victory with two goals at the end of the game.
The captain has just scored a double in the previous game, in the absence of center forwards in the team, a leading scorer is needed and the 'Pocho' knows how to fulfill that function.
He 'Baby'He is a key player in the team's scheme, he cannot be missing in the midfield since his contribution in the distribution of the ball is very important for the team's game, as well as his leadership and what he influences on the field.
He is one of the team's immovables, a reference point for the attack, his speed and imbalance offer a lot to the red-and-white offense.
He must re-emerge and be present again on the scoreboard to take advantage of the absences of Macias and Hernandezbecause once they are active again their participation will be reduced.
