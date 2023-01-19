One of the most anticipated games of day 3 of the Clausura 2023 is between the Chivas del Guadalajara and the Red Devils of Toluca.
The rojiblancos want to get their second victory so far in the tournament, although they will face one of the strongest clubs of the last semester.
Here we present the 5 Chivas footballers who will be key to this match.
5. Jesus Orozco Chiquete
One of the players to watch for this match is the Mexican defender Jesus Orozco Chiquete. The youth player has earned ownership with Chivas and will seek to make a difference in the lower part of the field, stopping the rival attacks.
4. Fernando Beltran
the midfielder Fernando Beltran it has become the backbone of Chivas. Despite the fact that a couple of tournaments ago he was singled out and was close to leaving the club, he knew how to vindicate himself to show the best version of himself and today he is one of Paunovic’s immovables.
3. Jesus Sanchez
On the right side will appear the Jesus ‘Chapo’ Sanchez. The footballer will be one of the keys for the game against Toluca due to his experience. Although it is true that he is no longer so fast, he solves defensive tasks correctly.
2. Isaac Brizuela
Another of the players who will be key to next Saturday’s game is Isaac Brizuela. The ‘Rabbit’ will take the lead as far as leadership is concerned and will order the departure of the team to go to the front.
Thanks to his experience, most of the balls are expected to go through his feet to give them distribution.
1. Ronaldo Cisneros
With striker Alexis Vega out due to injury, it is expected that Ronaldo Cisneros whoever takes his place for the following meetings.
This is the moment for the striker to show his talent with the ball and why he is worthy of being a starter in Paunovic’s set.
