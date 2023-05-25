This Thursday the first leg of Mexican soccer will be played between Tigres and Chivas. The match will begin at 8:00 p.m. on the field of the Estadio Universitario.
Both squads will seek to throw all the meat on the spit to achieve victory and thus reach the second leg more calmly.
Here we present you who are the 5 key players of Chivas and Tigres, respectively, for the comparison of the first leg of the Clausura 2023.
One of Chivas’ key men for the first leg is the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez. The ‘Wacho’ has had good performances in the group and wishes to continue maintaining the level in the final.
The defender jesus orozco It has become one of the essentials of coach Veljko Paunovic.
He will be one of the players to watch for Chivas ahead of the first leg at Universitario.
Today one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer is Fernando Beltran.
The ‘Nene’ played a good role in the regular phase of the tournament and in the league he has maintained that rhythm.
He ‘Pocho’ Guzman He is one of the most technical players that the chiverío has. He will now seek to use his experience in this type of game to show his level of play.
This is the right time for you to Alexis Vega Show your talent and your developed eye for goals.
Although it is true that his game pace dropped considerably, no one doubts his abilities.
The experienced Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He knows perfectly well how these types of matches are played and will seek to use his fang to come out with the advantage in the first game.
With the absence of Samir De Souza due to injury, the responsibility in the center falls on Igor Lichnovsky.
The defender has done things well and will seek to be a wall for the rival strikers.
It seems that little by little Diego Laínez He has been recovering his level of play that one day he was known before leaving for Europe.
In the most recent meetings he has been seen participating and taking advantage of his speed to immediately send services.
what to say about sebastian cordova? Without a doubt, today the best player that Tigres has.
The Mexican winger has returned to his true football level and wants to continue his streak of consecutive goals scored since the playoffs.
The French striker could not be missing from this list. André-Pierre Gignac. The French attacker has lowered his level, however, a spark from him could completely change the fate of the game.
