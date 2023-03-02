For Matchday 10 of the championship, Guadalajara receives Santos Laguna at the akron stadiumthis Saturday, March 4, with the aim of staying among the first four places that give a ticket to the league direct.

Although the Guerreros always find it difficult for the people of Guadalajara, the moment they are living is not very regular, since just at the end of February they were thrashed 0-5 by Toluca in the Comarca Lagunera, causing the fans to request the cessation of Eduardo Fentaneshowever, the board supports the strategist.

Now, there are footballers from the Rebaño Sagrado who bear all the responsibility of keeping the team on its good streak, so they need to show up and make a difference against Santos in La Fortaleza.

The arrival of Pocho went down incredibly well in the Flock, since he has become the leader they needed, not only that, but despite being a midfielder, he is the team’s goal man so far due to the ineffectiveness of front. The rojiblanco youth squad has five goals, apart from continuously participating in the creation of the game. Therefore, it is expected that he once again makes a difference to add three.

The goalkeeper position is often thankless, because when they make a mistake they are severely criticized, but when they save their team they are thanked, but it is mentioned that this is their job. El Wacho has made some mistakes this semester, which is why the fans wanted Raul Rangel instead, however, if the rojiblanco team has managed to get victories to be in the first places it is due to the performances of the goalkeeper, who has made saves that have precisely been worth the three points. Once again it is expected that he will make a difference when he has forwards like the Colombian in front of him. Harold Preciado and the Argentines Juan Brunetta and Marcelo Correa.

Without as many spotlights as other of his teammates, El Oso has done a wonderful job in the midfield with the recovery, since he does not tire of going through each of the areas of the field to get the ball and make the task difficult for the rivals. Without a doubt, the return of the youth squad player was a success, since thanks to these outstanding performances he has managed to take the starting position over Sergio Flores, who had also had a good level the previous semester. Having the ball will be a priority for the Guadalajara team to overcome the Guerreros, who are also used to having possession of the ball.

Tiba has become the leader of the central defense, so much so that it has left out of the starting eleven Hiram Mier and Luis Olivas. At the beginning of the semester he had mistakes and hesitations that put him into question, however, little by little he improved and for now he has managed to make a good pair with Jesus Chiquete. By playing as the last man, he has covered his zone better, has adequately anticipated and has intercepted several balls, although he still has to improve his passing game somewhat. His job will be to try to prevent the Brazilian from Matheus Doria do air damage, as well as others. It should not be forgotten that he contributes to the attack, since he scored in the last duel against tigers.

The striker faces the club that formed him, where he was top scorer in lower categories. After having scored his first goal against tigers, which was of great magnitude, that can help him regain the confidence he needed, since he has talent, but he still lacks it to be able to consolidate it. In the absence of the rest of the network breakers, Roni, Daniel Rios and jesus gonzalez They have had to carry the baton, without being able to be the goal man, but it is time for them to wake up and fulfill their true obligation. The player trained in the Shire has to make a great sacrifice by being the first to try to put pressure on, but it could be time for him to take on the responsibility of ‘9’ that the Flock lacks so much. It sure goes from start to end.