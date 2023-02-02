The Chivas they want to consummate their second consecutive victory so far in the Clausura 2023, when next Sunday they face Querétaro on the Akron field.
Here we present you who are the 5 key footballers of the team led by coach Velkjo Paunovic,
5. Gilberto Sepulveda
In the central defense will appear Gilberto Sepulveda. The footballer has established himself in the lower part of the field and is one of the immovable coaches who have paraded for Chivas.
Without a doubt, it will be one of the key elements to stop the attacks of the rival forwards.
4. Alexander Mayorga
It seems that Alejandro Mayorga He has left the injuries behind and now he wants to be one of the fundamentals for the Serbian coach.
The Mexican winger will take advantage of his speed to make a difference in both defense and attack.
3. Victor Guzman
Today one of the players to follow from the Sacred Flock is Victor Guzman. The ‘Pocho’ is the rojiblancos’ luxury reinforcement and wants to make a difference with his filtered passes, technique and educated hitting of the ball.
2. Carlos Cisneros
With the rojiblancos strikers missing a goal, the responsibility for the goal will be falling to ‘Charal’ Carlos Cisneroswho has made himself felt in the most important moments of the Guadalajara team.
1. Fernando Beltran
the midfielder Fernando Beltran It will be the backbone for Paunovic’s set up for next Sunday’s game. The ‘Nene’ has earned ownership and wants to continue being one of the club’s highlights.
#key #players #Chivas #Querétaro
Leave a Reply