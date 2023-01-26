This Saturday, January 28, the Guadalajara will visit again to face Bravos de Juárez in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumteam that comes from being thrashed 4-1 by the champion Pachucaalthough he also already knew the victory in the semester having beaten 3-0 to Xolos on Date 2.

There are rojiblancos players who are called to shine to be able to score three points against the border team. Here they are:

Given the defensive disaster that was seen by the Flock against the Red Devils, El Wacho is called to be a figure to avoid a new defeat, although it should be noted that he could have done little in the many goals he received. Before said match, the Guadalajara club had not conceded a goal and it was partly due to the solid performance of the goalkeeper against striped.

The youth player must not only show his good reflexes but also order his teammates at the back, Jesus Chiquete Y Gilberto Sepulvedawho were easily passed through the air and will surely have a rematch on Saturday.

El Pocho started as a starter against the scarlets, doing a great job, since he orchestrated his teammates from midfield, appearing from the left and right. Nevertheless, Paunovic He decided to remove it for the complement, which was a serious mistake, since its absence was quickly noticed, since the team was lost and later, with so many changes, the idea was lost. El Pocho must be present for 90 minutes, and he demonstrated his leadership and that he can do things well, since not everyone has his vision of the game.

Although he was one of the main culprits in the fall against Toluca having missed a clear option that meant 2-0 in favor, it would be unfair not to mention that he was one of the best on the field, appearing on the left side despite normally being on the right side. El Charal always sought to go all the way, trying to win the one-on-one duels to send crosses or do something different. If he starts again, he has to continue to show that hunger to win, but obviously he shouldn’t lose such clear opportunities in front of goal either.

Like CisnerosEl Piojo gave a magnificent first half, so much so that he provided an assist that ended in the Chilean’s own goal Valber HuertaApart from that, he had a shot on goal that ended up crashing into the crossbar. Despite having recently operated, the attacker gave good sparks, overflowing on the right side, something that he forgot in the complement, since he disappeared in the collective confusion of not knowing where each one was standing. If he shows that desire again, there is no doubt that he will be a factor to be able to beat the rival goal.

The opportunities for the Laguna youth squad are running out, since after three games he has not been able to score, despite having started in all duels. To top it off, Roni missed a clear goal just in the first minute by not knowing how to control a long pass from midfield that left him alone in front of the goalkeeper. The striker received a new chance from the board of directors and he is wasting it, especially now that they do not have a lethal network breaker, so he is forced to be a factor against the Bravos.